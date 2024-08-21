Continuing the fight to detect illegal migrants (Bangladeshis and Rohingyas)the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has nabbed 225 illegal migrants and 16 Indian agents during checks across various stations of N.F. Railway from 01st of January to 15th of August, 2024.

In the present month itself till the 15th of August, the RPF of N. F. Railway has detained 22 illegal migrants.

In an incident on the 01st of August 2024, the RPF team of Agartala jointly with GRP/Agartala conducted a routine drive at AgartalaRailway Station. While checking they detected 10 suspicious persons at the station premises (03 females &07 males).



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On interrogation, they could not provide any information about their travel nor produce any valid documents.

Afterwards, they confessed that they entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to proceed to Delhi via train.

Later, all the illegal migrants were handed over to the Officer in charge/Government Railway Police/Agartala for further legal action. Earlier on the 02nd and 23rd of July 2024, 11 and 4 illegal migrants respectively were nabbed from Agartala station.

Several steps are taken by RPF of N. F. Railway on a regular basis to keep a close eye on illegal migrants, Rohingyas and suspected persons at stations and trains. RPF staff deployed are very vigilant at different levels to detect any such kind of suspicious activities.