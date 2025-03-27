The Union Government has disbursed Rs 31.12 crore as the second installment of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) Grants for rural local bodies in Tripura for the 2024–25 financial year. The funds aim to strengthen local governance and accelerate rural development.

A total of 589 Gram Panchayats, along with all Block Panchayats, District Panchayats, and Traditional Local Bodies in the state, will benefit from these untied grants. These funds are meant for infrastructure and development projects, excluding salaries and administrative expenses.

The grants empower Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to address region-specific needs, as per the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti oversee the distribution and utilisation of these funds, ensuring their alignment with grassroots development objectives.

This financial support is part of a broader effort to decentralise resources, enhance service delivery, and promote self-sufficiency in rural governance.