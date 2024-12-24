The Tripura government asserted that it has taken multiple steps to reduce road traffic accidents to zero, as the state records around 750 incidents and 250 fatalities annually, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on December 23.

Speaking during the 15th meeting of the State Road Safety Council at the Secretariat, the tourism minister noted that Tripura records approximately 750 road traffic accidents each year, with around 250 resulting in fatalities.

“Our main aim is to bring this figure to zero and to create awareness among the people. We have taken many steps to prevent road traffic accidents,” said Sushanta.

He highlighted that special emphasis has been placed on public awareness to prevent road accidents.

“Road accidents and loss of life can be avoided by adopting caution and public awareness. Various public awareness measures have also been taken at the Central and state levels on the issue of road safety. Special importance has been given to controlling traffic through the use of sophisticated equipment, interceptor vehicles, among others," said the minister.

He mentioned that there is a provision of Rs 5,000 as the Good Samaritan award for those who come forward to treat accident victims quickly.

“Public awareness programs will be taken up in 25 colleges in the state immediately on road safety, consumer protection, and the ill effects of drug use. This program will be implemented in coordination with the departments of Transport, Food, and Home Affairs,” he said.

The minister further said that the Supreme Court Road Safety Committee's directive mentions reducing the death rate in road accidents by 10 percent every year.

“As a result of various steps taken by the government as per that directive, the death rate in road accidents in the state has decreased by 13 percent in 2024 compared to 2023. In addition, there are directives to organize District Road Safety Committee meetings at the district level twice a month to prevent road accidents and to form a dedicated Road Safety Wing in the state,” he added.