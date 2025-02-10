The Drugs Control Administration of the Tripura government has taken strict action against 372 pharmacies and cancelled the licenses of 154 for violating rules and regulations, including selling contraband items in the state in 2024.



This information was shared by Kanchan Singh, Deputy Drugs Controller, while addressing a one-day training program on "Sampling of Drugs, Investigation Techniques & Launching of Prosecution" today in Agartala.

She said that in 2024, the Drugs Control Administration has sample-tested 3,589 drugs, which is significantly higher than the target of 1,200. Out of these, 21 samples were declared not up to quality. Regarding enforcement, a total of 3,203 shops were inspected, including government and hospital stores.



“We have also taken action against 372 shops for violating rules and regulations, and the licenses of 154 shops were canceled for selling contraband items and other violations. During inspections, we also encountered some sensitive issues, such as anti-abortion drugs,” she said.



She highlighted concerns about an increasing number of college students and minors facing unwanted pregnancies, which has become a serious issue.



“After becoming pregnant, they face social stigma and fear from their parents. As a result, they approach various people and chemists to obtain Mifepristone and Misoprostol. However, the consequences can be severe. Since these drugs fall under the Schedule H category, we strictly monitor their sale. Not just Tripura, but the global problem of antimicrobial resistance is also a concern. Our inspectors carry out raids and ensure proper registration of such drugs. Many shop owners have expressed their displeasure over this. We have also put up stickers in front of medical shops, stating that selling antibiotics without a prescription is strictly prohibited. This initiative was taken to raise awareness. We are also concerned about codeine-based cough syrups, syringes, and other restricted substances. Intensive operations have been conducted, and we have observed a declining trend in their availability,” she added.