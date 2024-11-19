The sacked Tripura BJP vice president, Patal Kanya Jamatia, on Tuesday accused the party of misleading and misguiding the indigenous people with the help of Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

Patal also announced the formation of a new political party, the Tripura People’s Socialist Party.

Speaking to reporters, she stated that the BJP could not use her for vote bank politics.

“They can do this with Pradyot. Pradyot is misleading the people in the name of the Tiprasa Accord. Can he say who signed the Tiprasa Accord? What are the issues mentioned in the accord? BJP and Pradyot are together misleading the indigenous people using money and positions,” she alleged.

She emphasized that neither the BJP nor Pradyot could buy her loyalty.

“I don’t want posts, positions, or money. Before joining the BJP in 2014, I had been running TPF, a political party, without money. I have filed three cases, including those related to NRC and CAA. The indigenous people are now awake and alert. There are also some good BJP workers. But a section of BJP leaders is working with Bangladeshi sentiments. They are trying to turn this party into the Bangladeshi Janata Party. I strongly condemn this, and it will not continue,” she said.

Patal claimed that the BJP in Tripura is set to become the weakest unit of the party.

“That is why I am not accepting them, and for that, they have expelled me. I failed to work after joining the BJP. They are exploiting the innocence of the indigenous people with the help of Pradyot. They are neglecting the sentiments of the indigenous,” she added.

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