Section 144 has been imposed in and around the Bishalgarh area after a violent clash erupted between the ruling BJP and Congress in the Routhkhola area under the Bishalgarh sub-division of Sepahijala district.

The clash started between both the party following a heated argument this afternoon when Congress workers were installing party flags, and festoons in front of their party office which will be inaugurated tomorrow.

The source further informed that all of a sudden a group of BJP workers came and started intimidating Congress party workers which turned violent however didn’t last long as Congress workers left the area after BJP workers overpowered them.

Later, the Congress party workers staged a road blockade on the Agartala-Sabroom national highway demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Congress alleged that BJP party workers under the leadership of Mandal president Sushanta Deb have unleashed an attack on the Congress party workers following which many of them were injured.

Tension escalated further as hundreds of miscreants returned to the scene and clashed with the protesting Congress workers.

Speaking on the issue, senior Congress leader Jaydip Roy Barman who is the elder brother of Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman claimed that three gunshots were fired and handmade bombs were hurled at the Congress workers.

“One of our workers Sikandar Ali had suffered injuries on hand and legs and he had been shifted to GBP hospital Agartala”, said Barman adding that a total of four Congress workers were injured in the face-off.

The Congress has also alleged that BJP has set fire to their party offices and destroyed whatever came their way.

To control the situation, police along with TSR personnel were deployed to control the situation and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma left for Bishalgarh.

President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Nabadal Banik has rejected the allegations of the Congress party and claimed that it was the Congress party workers who are behind everything.

Further, he alleged that the Congress party workers brought people from Agartala along with arms and attacked the BJP workers when they were installing flags.

“Already, six of our dedicated Karyakartas have sustained injuries. A case has been lodged against eight persons in the local police station”, said Banik. He also said that they have filed a case against 7 Congress leaders.

On the issue, police have said that no FIR has been filed but police have registered a suo moto case in connection with the incident.

“The police parties are conducting repeated raids all over the area to trace the people involved in the incident”, said a top police official requesting anonymity.