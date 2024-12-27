Security forces in Tripura, on December 26, carried out a series of operations which resulted in the thwarting of border smuggling attempts and the seizure of a huge consignment of items.

Seven individuals, including three Bangladeshi and four Indian touts were apprehended in one of the operations.

In one of the operations, the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura acted on specific intelligence and successfully foiled attempts of infiltration/exfiltration along the border.

Three Bangladeshi illegal immigrants and four Indian nationals were apprehended. They were in possession of Indian currency worth Rs 6,311 and Bangladeshi Taka Rs 32,030.

In another operation, the BSF vigilant troops successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The personnel seized a vehicle from the area of BOP Jeewan, containing clothing items worth Rs 10,01,450 meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.

Another operation led to the seizure of medicines, sugar and other contraband items valued at Rs 4,34,610.

The personnel also seized 200 Yaba tablets, 192 Bottles Phensedyl and 28 kg Ganja worth Rs 3,81,558.