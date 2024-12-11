Ahead of the 72nd Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC) in Tripura on December 21, security has been beefed up in and around Agartala city.

It must be mentioned that Agartala is located very close to the international border with Bangladesh, which shares an 856 km-long boundary with Tripura.

Speaking with reporters on December 11, West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said that security has been augmented in and around Agartala city in preparation for the NEC Plenary Session.

"We have set up fixed barricades near the Akhaura Integrated Check Post and intensified security in the bordering areas, including conducting regular patrolling. As the NEC Plenary Session is scheduled to be held on December 20 and 21, we have deployed additional forces in sensitive areas of Agartala," he said.

The SP assured that all necessary steps have been taken to maintain law and order in Agartala city.

For the first time, the Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC) will be held in Agartala. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and all the Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and Governors of the Northeast states will be attending the event.