In a landmark step, Tripura government has signed a agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to 24x7 power to all over the state.

Speaking with reporters, Power Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said that the state government has taken a series of steps to provide 24x7 electricity to all over the state and for which yesterday state government has signed a project with Asian Development Bank of Rs 2275 crore for ‘Tripura Power Distribution Strengthening and Generation Efficiency Improvement Project’.

“It is a historic moment for the state and its people as the Power Project is the highest investment package in the power sector of Tripura. It is also the biggest single project in the history of Tripura in any Infrastructure Sector. The project will have Rs 1820 Crore ($220 million) loan from ADB and Rs 455 Cr ($55 million) of direct investment by the State Government in power Sector. Project will improve energy security, quality of supply, efficiency, and resilience of power sector in Tripura”, he said.

Dev Varma who is also Deputy Chief Minister of the state said the this project will support the government of Tripura's efforts to strengthen its power sector by replacing inefficient power plants and strengthening the distribution by reduced network losses and to meet increasing demand of electricity to boost the state.

He further said that the project will benefit about 5-6 lakh consumers through improved power supply and reliability. The project will also generate about 6000 - 6500 jobs directly or indirectly in the state.

Describing about the project, Brijesh Pandey, Secretary, Power Department said this project will replace the Rokhia's existing 63 MW (3X21 MW) Open Cycle power project with a 120 MW Combined Cycle power project which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through fuel saving.

“Project will increase the efficiency of Gomti Hydel Power Project through its renovation and modernization. Will renovate 27 numbers of 33/11 KV sub-stations, this project will install 150000 Smart meters, 582 numbers of 16 KVA and 547 nos. of 25 KVA distribution transformers, etc”, he said.

“This project will promote gender equality through pilot testing of gender and socially inclusive workplace practices.It will support at least 15 selected women self-help groups (SHGs). The project will have economic and social benefits for rural energy consumers. A reliable electricity supply will lead to social and economic benefits and improved conditions for schools, hospitals, and other social services”, he added.