Tripura Police has arrested a total of six persons in connection with the sensational gang rape incident that bring political controversy after opposition parties dragged the name of a BJP minister’s son into it.

The incident took place in Kumarghat in the Unakoti district of Tripura.

Police sources said that last night police arrested two persons identified as Baptu Das and Rajesh Malakar and earlier already four arrests were made in connection with the case that included a woman identified as Papia Deb.

Notably on October 19, a 16-year-old girl in Tripura's Unakoti district was allegedly raped by a group of youths in a three-storey building in Kumarghat.

“An incident about rape was reported on 20/10/2022 at Fatikroy Police Station. On receiving the information police immediately registered a case vide No. Fatikroy PS case No. 2022FTK045 U/S 376 (3)/ 109 IPC AND SEC 04 POCSO ACT. After registration of the case, all necessary legal steps have been taken including a medical check-up and recording of the judicial statement of the victim girl. Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim girl was allured by her friend (another girl) and was taken to a rented house at Kumarghat where a party was going on. The girl was taken to one of the rooms and was given a drink. Subsequently, the girl was gang raped”, the statement of the police added.

The police also further added that the arrests were made after police found specific evidence against the accused persons.

“Police are using scientific aid to investigate and other forensic techniques for the investigation. Based on evidence collected, Police have arrested 6 (six) persons in connection with the case for their role in the commission of the crime”, the statement added.