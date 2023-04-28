As many as six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on April 27.

Sources from MBB Airport said that on Thursday evening when they arrived at the airport and were arrested on a suspicious basis.

Among the six persons, five are female and one male.

They were identified as Doli Begum, Jinnad Begum, Taniya Begum, Khaleda Begum, Munni Begum and Ahad Hossain.

Also Read: Tripura: Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals held in Dharmanagar Railway station

"Preliminary interrogation suggested that they entered Indian territory from Sonamura in Sepahijala district and were en route to Bangalore. We have also seized fake Indian documents from their possession. We are investigating the matter", police said.

All of them came from Sitarampur, Cumilla and Kaliganja in Bangladesh.

Earlier, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on April 6 detained four suspected Bangladeshi nationals from Dharmanagar Railway station in the North district of Tripura.

Sources said that GRP personnel detained four persons on suspicion after they arrived at Dharmanagar railway station from Agartala in a DEMU train.

The suspected Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Asar Ahmed (30), Sohag Khan (33), and Sabina Howlader (18).