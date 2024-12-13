In a significant operation against drug trafficking, Tripura Police detained six individuals, including two women, and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 lakh during a raid in Agartala city.

Speaking to reporters, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debaprasad Roy said, “We are conducting regular raids to curb drug trafficking and arrest offenders. Recently, we initiated a crackdown on drug peddlers who are adopting new techniques to sell their products. Acting on specific information, we conducted a raid and initially arrested four individuals assembling to distribute drugs. Following interrogation, we arrested two more women, bringing the total number of arrests to six.”



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The arrested individuals have been identified as Ramu Das, Abinash Debnath, Animesh Gosh, Sanju Debbarma, Pinky Das, and Puja Goswami.

Police have seized two pouches of brown sugar from their possession.

The SDPO highlighted the increasing prevalence of new drug peddlers in the area and reiterated the police’s commitment to intensifying operations to combat the menace.