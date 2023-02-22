Tripura High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Commandant of Tripura State Rifle (TSR) Tapan Debbarma who allegedly killed journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumik in the year 2017.

Speaking on the issue, senior Advocate Pijush Kanti Biswas said that for killing Journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumik, Commandant of Tripura State Rifle (TSR) Tapan Debbarma who was posted in 10th Battalion of TSR and others were arrested in 2017 and since then he was in jail.

“We moved to Additional District Judge Court applying for bail as the trial was delaying. Later, when CBI took charge they moved the Tripura High Court seeking cancellation of bail. However, the court has cancelled the bail. Later, Tapan Debbarma filed an SLP with Supreme Court challenging the order of the High Court”, said Biswas.

He said, however, the apex court has given some conditions to the High Court and asked based on which bail petition can be considered or not.

“Following the order of the apex court, the High Court heard the case today and after that court was satisfied and granted bail. The case was pending for a long time. The court has also directed Debbarma to meet the Investigation officer of the case every week. Around 144 witnesses were there among them 5 witnesses were examined. And it will take a long time”, said the advocate.

In the year 2017, journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumik was allegedly shot dead by Tripura State Rifles (TSR) constable reportedly on the orders of his commandant.

Sudip Datta Bhaumik, working with the Bengali newspaper 'Syandan Patrika, was gunned down.

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