Indigenous student organisations in Tripura staged a protest on March 18 after Kok Borok question papers for the Class 10 board exams were printed in Bengali script instead of Roman, despite prior assurances from the Tripura Government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

On March 17, students appearing for the examination reportedly received the Kok Borok paper in Bengali and left their answer sheets blank, as many were unfamiliar with the script. The Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF) and Twipra Students Federation (TSF) expressed outrage over the issue, highlighting the long-standing demand for the inclusion of the Roman script in examinations.

The TISF submitted a memorandum to the President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), urging immediate corrective action.

“We write to you with utmost urgency and resolve on behalf of the Kok Borok-speaking community of Tripura to address a critical and long-standing issue that continues to undermine the academic success and fairness of students,” the memorandum stated. It emphasised that Kok Borok is not just a state language but an integral part of Tripura’s cultural identity, and the script issue has led to widespread confusion and frustration among students.

According to the student groups, the Roman script is more suited to the language’s phonetics and has been the preferred writing system for years. Despite repeated demands, authorities have failed to make necessary changes. The memorandum recalled that last year, the TBSE President’s announcement to allow only Bengali script led to widespread protests, forcing a temporary government intervention. However, with no lasting resolution, the problem resurfaced in this year’s board exams.

“This is not a minor inconvenience; it is a systemic issue that prevents students from having a fair opportunity to showcase their academic capabilities,” the memorandum further stated. Protesters stressed that printing question papers in Bengali, when students are taught in Roman script, severely hampers their performance.

TSF General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia condemned the authorities for failing to fulfill their commitment. “Yesterday, the Secondary examination for Kok Borok was held. The Government of Tripura and CBSE had assured us that they would print the question paper in the Roman script, yet the paper was set in Bengali script. Who is responsible for this? TSF has submitted multiple memorandums. This is the last warning. This time, students and parents stand with us, and we will fight for this,” he said.

The protesting organisations have called for immediate reforms to prevent further disadvantages to Kok Borok-speaking students. They warned that failure to act could lead to intensified demonstrations in the coming days.