Student Federation of India (SFI) and Tribal Students Union (TSU), two student wings of Left Front held a sit-in demonstration in front of Tripura Police headquarters protesting the rise in crime against women and demanding the restoration of rule of law.

Speaking with the reporters, SFI state secretary Sandipan Deb alleged that for the last four years there is a rise in crime against women, and BJP leaders and workers are engaged in such incidents.

“We have seen that in the last 4 years this BJP government has converted this state into Jungle Raaj. There is no rule of law, and people are facing problems. Every day across the state woman, children are constantly coming under attack and facing torture. BJP leaders are now involved in murder and rape incidents. We have protested again and again. After the BJP government was formed the number of women-related crimes increased. Today we came here to stage a demonstration demanding restoration of law and order”, he said.

Sandipan also claimed that Tripura Police is a spineless creature.

“Police are spineless now they have to work properly which they are not doing. Brutality and anarchy are prevailing across the state but the also police closed their eyes with clothes. They are playing the role of silent spectators. The ministers of our state are trying to hide such incidents. SFI and TSU are now demanding that we don’t need this government as the crime rate against women is increasing. BJP leaders and workers are involved with different crimes in the state”, he added.