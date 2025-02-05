Security forces arrested three Bangladeshi nationals and their Indian accomplice at Agartala Railway Station on February 5 as they attempted to travel from Tripura to Gujarat.

A joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted the group before they could board their train. The arrested Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Chinu Mog, Sakhi Akhter, and Bhagita Debnath.

GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das revealed that Shyamal Das, a resident of East Dukli in West Tripura District, was acting as a tout for the illegal migrants. "Initial questioning showed they planned to reach Gujarat via Kolkata after crossing the international border illegally into Tripura," Das said.

The arrests highlight ongoing concerns about illegal border crossings along India's eastern frontier. Authorities continue to investigate potential trafficking networks operating in the region.