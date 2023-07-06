Tipra Employees Federation (TEF) a wing of TIPRA Motha in Tripura on July 6 held a protest rally and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Executive Officer of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) demanding regular release of salaries to employees and pensioners working in the district council.

“......a matter of great concern and urgency regarding the irregular release of salaries to the employees & pensioners which has been affecting the moral and financial stability of the staff in TTAADC. As we are aware over the past few months there had been noticeable delays in receiving our salaries”, the memorandum of TEF reads.

They further said that as dedicated employees, it becomes increasingly difficult to perform their best when they are concerned about meeting their financial obligation, meeting daily needs and supporting families.



Also Read: Tripura Youth Congress demands restoration of law and order in Agartala city

“As you may know timely payment of salaries is crucial not only for the financial well-being of the employees but also for the efficient smooth functioning of the TTAADC. It ensures that our staff remains motivated, focused and satisfied in their work. We kindly request that you give this matter your immediate attention and take necessary action to ensure the prompt release of our salaries on the designated dates moving forward. Timely salaries are not just a legal obligation but also a way to demonstrate respect and appreciation for the hard work and dedication of your employees”, it reads.

They said that as valued employees of the council, they rely on a consistent and reliable salary payment system to meet their personal and professional commitments.

“We appreciate your understanding and prompt action regarding the matter, we urge you to prioritize the release of salaries on time as it is vital to maintaining a positive work environment. We are confident that with your attention and support, this issue will be resolved promptly”, the memorandum reads.