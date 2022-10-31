Royal Scion of Tripura and Chairman of TIPRA Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on October 31 met Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation demanding an announcement in indigenous language at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.

In a letter to the Union Minister Scindia, Pradyot has written that unity in diversity is the most beautiful thing about India.

“Kokborok is the state language of Tripura, but unfortunately it has not been given due importance. In order to promote the culture and traditions of Tripura, it is important that we promote its language as well. Therefore, I request you to kindly ensure that at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala, all the announcements should be done in the indigenous language Kokborok as well along with Hindi, English, and Bengali,” demanded Pradyot.

Pradyot also expressed hope that the Union Minister will fulfill the demands of the indigenous people of Tripura and implement announcements in Kokborok as well at Agartala Airport.

During the meeting with the Scindia, famous Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia also pressed for the inclusion of the Nepali language in Bagdogra airport and resumption of flights from Pakyong.