In a scathing rebuke, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the chairman of Tipra Motha, criticized the ruling ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) for occupying positions in the government without addressing the core issues faced by the indigenous people of the state.

Following his arrival in Agartala, Pradyot emphasized that, during the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the TIPRA Motha party had stressed their primary demand for a constitutional solution to the Greater Tipraland issue.

"Our sole focus is on obtaining a constitutional solution for our Greater Tipraland demand, which is our fundamental demand. They must first address the concerns of our community before we consider participating in the government. If our demands are not met, all options are open. Tribal communities have been suffering for the past 70 years, and we have made commitments to them. Until those commitments are fulfilled, we will not join the government," Pradyot stated.

He further revealed that the Home Minister himself had acknowledged that the ongoing situation in Manipur had caused a delay in the appointment of an interlocutor.

"I will not work in the same manner as IPFT, who are currently in the government without engaging in dialogue or resolving the issues faced by our people. The people have gained nothing in the past five years," Pradyot asserted before reporters.

When asked about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Pradyot stated that he would comment on it after the draft's publication.

"If it pertains to women's protection, it should be extended to them. Measures should be implemented to address crimes against women and ensure gender equality in laws. Moreover, the customary laws of the tribes across Northeast India should be preserved and protected," he added.

Also read: Tripura BJP witnesses surge in joining program with 1,179 voters embracing the saffron camp