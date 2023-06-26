The principal opposition party in Tripura, Tipra Motha has written a letter to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha of the state demanding to make compulsory "Tripura Permanent Residential Certificate (TPRC) in the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) examination.

Former MLA and Convenor, TIPRA Citizens Federation, Tapas Dey has written that while he appreciates that if the restriction of submission of TPSC is waived off, the competitive arena becomes more competitive and becomes Pan Indian.

"But you may also simultaneously appreciate that the non-submission of TPRC deprives the students of Tripura, who have hardly any access to highly professional coaching institutes. They naturally fare badly and are not successful in competitive exams. Our adjoining states like Assam, Meghalaya and other eight sister states have made submission of PRC compulsory in their Public Service Commission Examination", the letter reads.



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He further said, "I wonder why not Tripura is treading in their footsteps, As a student-centric organisation, Tipra Motha cannot remain as a stoic spectator and urges you to make submission of the PRC compulsory. This step, if taken, will be in the more significant interest of the students of Tripura, You may like to ponder over the suggestion made".

Dey further said that receipt of the letter and action taken or proposed to be taken will be highly appreciated.

Earlier former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has also demanded the same and submitted a memorandum to the chairman of TPSC.