Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of Tipra Motha, declared on Tuesday, December 3 that the second round of Tiprasa Accord talks with the Union Home Ministry produced constructive results, highlighting potential breakthrough for Tripura's tribal communities. He affirmed that he will continue these discussions until an ‘honourable solution’ is reached.

"We have discussed our land rights, language, Articles 2 and 3, the upgradation of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the setting up of a Central University, and other issues. We have not backed down from any of our demands," Debbarma stated.

He further emphasised the critical importance of dialogue over confrontation. "Guns and violence cannot bring solutions; what is needed is dialogue," he underlined, positioning peaceful resolution as the primary approach.

"I am not concerned about my Tipra Motha Party; I am concerned about my people. We need to rise above party politics and work for community development, which is why I brought these matters to the table," he asserted.

Highlighting the ongoing negotiations, Debbarma noted, "The third round of meetings will be held after two months to further discuss these issues. Until my last breath, I will continue this dialogue. An honourable solution is necessary, not just for public display."

He also claimed that the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), which is in alliance with the BJP, had only held talks with the Centre once in the last five years. "But in the last two months, we have conducted two serious meetings without any logjam," he said.

Expressing optimism about the process, Debbarma added, "The meeting with Home Secretary PK Chakraborty was positive. I want to thank the Union Ministry, and I will not compromise for the sake of future generations. I will keep fighting and demanding for the next generation of Tripura."