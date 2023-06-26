The Royal Scion of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on June 26 emphasized the importance of embracing one's heritage and history in order to ensure a prosperous future for the community.

Pradyot, who also holds the position of chairman of TIPRA Motha, visited the century-old Kharchi Puja and Festival at the historic Chaturdas Devata Temple in Old Agartala, where he performed puja.

“Many people are unaware that I was born on the day of Kharchi Puja. This tradition holds great significance for us, and today, I have come here to fulfil my duty in accordance with our culture and traditions. Prior to this, I also performed puja at the sacred Maa Mangalchandi temple," Pradyot revealed.



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He further expressed the belief that one must never forget their own history and traditions, as neglecting them could lead to an uncertain future.

“We should always honour our traditions and embrace our history. Forgetting our roots would be detrimental to our future. If we wish to progress as a community, it is essential to retain our identity, existence, and history. Forgetting them would only jeopardize our future," Pradyot added.

Pradyot's presence at the Kharchi Puja and his heartfelt remarks underscored the importance of preserving cultural heritage and upholding ancestral customs, which are essential for fostering a strong and prosperous community.