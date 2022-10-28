Trinamool Congress in Agartala held a protest rally demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Manik Saha because of the complete failure of law and order on October 28.

Before starting the rally, TMC MP Sushmita Dev said that the Chief Minister of Tripura has started a good governance campaign while on the other hand, the newspaper headlines are showing us the actual situation of law and order.

“Two people had received bullet injuries. We don't know whether it is a dispute related to the contractor or not. Now in the last seven days, three rape incidents have been reported. And, we have come across instances where police are even not ready to register FIR”, she said.

Sushmita however alleged that some BJP leaders are being found linked to these rape cases.

“The people who are at the helm of affairs, the BJP elected MLAs are being found linked to these cases. The name of a Minister's son is being found in connection with the rape case. Our question is that where does the law and order situation of Tripura stand?? Law and order is the responsibility of the Chief Minister and we are demanding an immediate review of law and order or the Chief Minister of Tripura should admit his failure and step down”, she demanded.

Apart from Sushmita, TMC Tripura In charge Rajib Banerjee, General Secretary of TMC Pujan Biswas, and Youth TMC state President Santanu Saha were present.