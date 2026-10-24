The Tripura government has launched a free distribution programme for flour, sugar and semolina among eligible ration cardholder families ahead of Sharadotsav and Diwali, aiming to provide additional support during the festive season.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury formally launched the initiative by distributing the commodities to beneficiaries at Fair Price Shop No. 61 near Pragati Vidyalaya in Agartala.

Under the scheme, eligible ration cardholders will receive two kilograms of flour, one kilogram of sugar and 500 grams of semolina free of cost. The programme is expected to benefit around 92,000 ration cardholder families, with an estimated expenditure of approximately ₹9 crore.

According to the scheme's provisions, flour and sugar will be distributed to all eligible beneficiaries, while semolina will be provided to families under the Antyodaya, Priority and Below Poverty Line (BPL) categories.

Chowdhury said the government had undertaken similar welfare initiatives during previous festive occasions, including Eid-ul-Fitr, to extend assistance to families across different economic categories.

The minister said the initiative reflects the state government's commitment to public welfare and its efforts to support families during major festivals. He also thanked Chief Minister Manik Saha and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy for their support, while appreciating Food Department officials for ensuring the smooth launch of the programme.

Chowdhury expressed confidence that the distribution would be completed across the state within the stipulated timeframe, allowing eligible families to receive the benefits before the festive celebrations.