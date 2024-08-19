Tripura is set to host a crucial Northeast Council (NEC) meeting on August 31 and September 1, marking a significant shift from previous years when such gatherings were typically held in Assam or Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the event, emphasising its importance for the region. "It's a significant moment as the NEC meeting will be held here. This time, six chief ministers and six Governors of the Northeastern states, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, will attend the event," Saha stated.

The high-profile gathering aims to address pressing issues facing Tripura and the broader Northeast, including border concerns and developmental challenges. Saha highlighted the opportunity to showcase Tripura's innovative initiatives and foster inter-state cooperation.

Preparations are underway to accommodate the influx of delegates, with Saha personally overseeing arrangements through a review meeting.