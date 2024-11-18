The state-level Khelo Tripura Para Games will commence in the second week of December at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, with around 40 Divyangjan contestants taking part.

A preparatory meeting, presided over by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Tinku Roy, was held on November 18.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sports, PK Chakraborty, Secretary of Tripura Sports Council, Sukanta Ghosh, representatives of public and private Divyangjan organisations, representatives of DDRC from each district, and officials from various departments.

It was decided during the meeting that district-level Khelo Tripura Para Games will be organised in every district of the state on 3rd December, coinciding with Divyangjan Day celebrations.

“The state-level Khelo Tripura Para Games will be held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in the second week of December. Competitions will be conducted in 14 events at the State Level Khelo Tripura Para Games. These events include shot put, 50m run, ring throw, long jump, chess, carrom, kabaddi, blind cricket, musical ball, and chair,” said the minister.

It was also informed in the meeting that four new sports events — wheelchair, standing broad jump, Buchi, and straight run — have been added to the state-level sports lineup for the Tripura Para Games.

Forty Divyangjan contestants, selected from the district-level competitions, will participate in the state-level competition.

Speaking at the meeting, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy said, “Disabled people are an important part of our society. The development of our society will remain incomplete without the development of Divyangjans.”

He urged all stakeholders to come forward and ensure the successful completion of the competition.

A 29-member steering committee and 14 sub-committees have been formed to oversee the event.

It may be noted that the first state-level Khelo Tripura Para Games was held in 2023 as a joint initiative of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education.