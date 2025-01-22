The Tripura government is expecting to sign an MoU with investors worth Rs 600 crores during the two-day-long ‘Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2025,’ starting from February 7 in Agartala.

Speaking on the matter, Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma on Wednesday said that, like every year, the state government is organizing the Industries and Commerce Fair.



“This fair will be held at the International Fair Ground at Hapania, Agartala, from January 29 and will continue till February 12. We have held three review meetings for its success. In this fair, we are giving importance to the local traders and businessmen. Last year, around 269 businessmen attended, and this year, 337 will be participating. For making ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura,’ we must give importance to locals. This year, around 515 stalls will be set up. Last year, we sold goods worth Rs 6.12 crores, and this year we are expecting more,” she said.



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The minister said that to boost industries, the main focus is on having good communication with investors and presenting the state’s resources before them.

“For this, we have organized the ‘Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2025’ from February 7 to 8 at Hotel Polo Tower. We are hopeful that around 150 investors will be present. We are expecting that more than Rs 600 crore worth of MoUs will be signed this time. We are focusing on health, IT, food processing, education, tourism, rubber, bamboo, and agar. This time’s theme is ‘Destination Tripura: The Land of Opportunity,’” she added.