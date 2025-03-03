The Central government has announced an additional fund of Rs 150 crore for tourism development in Tripura.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed this after a meeting with Union Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on March 3.

“Tripura Tourism is getting another Rs 150 crore from the Central government for the development of tourism in the state. Today, in New Delhi, I met the Union Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and informed him about the ongoing activities and future plans of the Tripura Tourism Department,” said the minister.

He further stated that he submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Union Minister during the meeting, on behalf of the Tripura Tourism Department for the development of tourism in the state.

“The Union Tourism Minister assured me of all possible cooperation for the development of tourism in Tripura. The Secretary and Director of the Tourism Department were also present with me during the meeting,” he added.