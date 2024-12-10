Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday underscored the significance of Promo Fest 2024, which is playing a pivotal role in showcasing Tripura’s rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at a cultural event held at the historic Neermahal in Agartala, Chowdhury emphasized the festival's role in celebrating the state’s unique identity, especially its tribal culture and traditions. The event also highlighted the successful restoration and operation of the light and sound system at Neermahal, thanks to the efforts of the Tourism Department's technical team.

The event saw contributions from various officials, including the District Magistrate, Sabhadhipati, and the Secretary and Director of Tourism, all of whom were acknowledged for their role in reviving the Nirmahal attraction.

Promo Fest 2024, which began on December 3 with an inauguration by Chief Minister Manik Saha at Narkel Kunj, Dumboor, is being celebrated across multiple locations. The next program is scheduled for December 11 at Jampui, with the grand finale taking place on December 14 in Agartala. The cultural night, led by Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal, is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees at the Astabal Ground.

Officials reiterated that initiatives like Promo Fest are crucial for boosting Tripura’s tourism profile and fostering cultural appreciation. They expressed optimism that the festival would significantly contribute to the state's development, inviting residents and visitors to join the upcoming celebrations.