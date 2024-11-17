The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation in Agartala, on November 17 arrested two two pantry-car workers of Indian Railways with 24 cartons of cannabis worth over Rs 35.76 lakh at the Agartala Railway Station, Tripura.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bittu Kumar (27), a resident of Bihar's Begusarai and Ankul Kumar (23), hailing from Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

The duo were arrested at Platform No. 1 of the station with a total of 298 kg of dry cannabis, which was being transported on a pushcart. The cannabis was packed in 24 cartons, containing a total of 282 packets.

Speaking on the incident, GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das said that they received information late yesterday evening about cannabis smuggling on the Deoghar Express, which departs from Agartala at 7 pm. The tip-off indicated that some pantry car workers aboard the train were involved in smuggling a significant quantity of cannabis.

"Based on the information, we, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), cordoned off the railway station. During the operation, we apprehended two pantry car workers who were carrying a wheelbarrow loaded with cartons. Upon inspection, we found the cartons contained cannabis. A total of 24 cartons weighing 298 kg of cannabis were seized. Cases have been registered against the accused, and we are seeking their police remand," Das stated.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bittu Kumar and Ankul Kumar, both residents of Bihar.

They reportedly intended to smuggle the cannabis to Bihar via the Deoghar Express train.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Agartala GRP station.

Both suspects were working as bedroll boys on the Deoghar Express train. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to identify any additional individuals involved in the operation.

It is anticipated that more arrests may follow based on the ongoing inquiry. The suspects are expected to be presented before the court tomorrow, with a request for police custody for further questioning.