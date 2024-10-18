The Border Security Force has detained two Bangladeshi nationals and seized narcotics worth Rs 11.10 Lakh.

A press statement from BSF said that in the intervening night 17th and 18th October on specific information of BSF, one Bangladeshi national was apprehended in the area of BOP Rangna under North District Tripura, while he was trying to enter into Indian territory by negotiating the border fence. The apprehended person is a resident of the Chattogram District of Bangladesh.

“In another operation, 01 Bangladeshi national (Female) was apprehended by BSF troops of BOP Kaiyadeppa under District Sephaijala, Tripura, while she was trying to illegally enter Indian territory by negotiating the border fence. The apprehended person is a resident of the Kishoreganj District of Bangladesh”, said the BSF.

It said that in separate operations BSF troops deployed on the border foiled various attempts of trans-border smuggling , seized BD currency 1,62,900 Bangladeshi Taka and other contrabands of worth Rs. 11,10,300.

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