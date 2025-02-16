Tripura Police on Sunday, February 16 arrested two persons and seized heroin worth Rs 64 lakh from Bagbasa under North District.



Speaking on the matter, North District Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai, IPS, said that this morning, the Tripura Police personnel of Bagbasa Police Station under North District received information about a vehicle reportedly transporting a huge cache of narcotics.



“Based on the details, we detained one WagonR vehicle carrying an Assam registration number. We conducted an extensive search and seized 212 grams of heroin, which was in 80 soap cases, worth around Rs 64 lakh,” he said.



He added that two persons were arrested, identified as Salim Uddin and Rabil Ahmed.

“The vehicle had come from Karimganj, and we will conduct further interrogation for more details,” he added.