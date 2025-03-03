Tripura's Government Railway Police recovered dried cannabis from two women at Agartala railway station.

The police launched an operation following a tip-off, and recovered 21 kg 65 grams of the contraband with an estimated market value of over Rs 3 lakh.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tapas Das stated that the police received information regarding an attempt to smuggle cannabis through Agartala railway station.

The apprehended women have been identified as Sunita Devi (48) and Rita Devi (35), both residents of Bihar.

“Acting on this intelligence, a special operation was conducted in the surrounding area. During the operation, two women were apprehended on suspicion, and upon searching them, the contraband was recovered. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sunita Devi (48) and Rita Devi (35), both residents of Bihar”, he said.

According to the police, they will be produced before the court after seeking remand for further investigation.