Tripura Police apprehended two women at Jogendra Nagar railway station on Tuesday afternoon, seizing 8.4 kg of cannabis estimated to be worth Rs 1 lakh in the black market.

East Agartala police station's Officer-in-Charge Rana Chatterjee revealed that the operation was triggered by confidential intelligence about drug transportation attempts. "A police team promptly rushed to the railway station and intercepted the suspects," he stated.

The apprehended women were allegedly attempting to transport the contraband to their home state of Bihar. "Preliminary interrogation has revealed the involvement of multiple individuals, including local agents, who are now under police radar”, Chatterjee said.

During a court appearance on Wednesday, police requested jail custody interrogation to unravel the intricate details of the drug distribution network. Law enforcement authorities emphasised that comprehensive investigations are underway to dismantle the entire supply chain and identify all potential collaborators.