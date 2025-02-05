Tripura is set to showcase its investment potential at a two-day Business Conclave starting February 7, with special focus on the state's natural resources and newly introduced incentive packages.

"Tripura offers numerous business opportunities, thanks to its abundant natural resources such as rubber, bamboo, natural gas, and tea," said Kiran Gitte, Secretary Industries and Commerce, Government of Tripura. "Both the Government of India and the Government of Tripura have introduced new investment incentives and subsidy policies to support businesses."

The state government provides new ventures with initial investments up to Rs 7.5 crore, alongside GST reimbursements and power subsidies for five years. A new Industrial Policy launched in 2024 offers special incentives for mega projects exceeding Rs 100 crore investment.

"This event will play a crucial role in shaping the future of industrial growth in Tripura," Gitte added, urging maximum participation from business leaders nationwide.

The conclave aims to position Tripura as a key industrial destination in the Northeast, leveraging its strategic location and improved infrastructure to attract national investors.