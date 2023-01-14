Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma informed that his government is using technology for overall development including the development of rural areas of the state.

“The current government of the state is a development government. The government is working on the overall development. Our government's aim is to deliver quality work and timely completion of work”, said Deputy Chief Minister Dev Varma while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of several projects for the development of electricity and rural development infrastructure virtually at Pragya Bhawan today.

He today inaugurated the 132 KV Dhalabil Sub Station, State Transmission Utility in Tripura project for the development of power infrastructure.



Moreover, he virtually inaugurated the offices of Khowai Circle, Khowai Division and Tulasikhar Sub Division in Khowai district for the development of the infrastructure of the Rural Development Department.

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On the occasion, Renovation and Modernization of Distribution Substation and Installation of Distribution Line Equipment in Western and Khowai Districts in Tripura (Package 1), 33 KV / 11 KV / LT Line (Package 2), 33 KV / 11 KV / in Sepahijala, Gomati and Dhalai Districts were also launched.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated a booklet on the success of traders during the current government.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that everyone should be given quality houses, roads should be built with quality, and consumers should be provided with quality electricity.



“The state government is also working towards that goal. To provide quality electricity service, electricity infrastructure needs to be improved. This requires a lot of money. The state government is working to develop electricity infrastructure without charging extra money from consumers. For this, various projects are being implemented by sourcing money from organizations like ADB, NEC, World Bank etc”, said Dev Varma.

He said that many projects were started during the previous government. But the necessary funds were not available.

“The present government wants that there should be no such things like remote areas in the state for which development work is going on all over the state using technology”, he said.