The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress on Tuesday has accused the present BJP government of being responsible for the alleged increase in the unemployment rate in the state.

In a press statement, Md. Sahajan Islam, the vice president of Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress, claimed that the current BJP government has set an all-time record for unemployment in the state.

"But the double-engine BJP government is completely indifferent to this. The Jumla BJP government of the state is trying to exploit its weakness by making statements full of false information and advertising, which will soon bring an era of extreme poverty and darkness to the entire state. An unimaginable number of youths in the state getting addicted to drugs, indulging in various anti-social activities, including theft and robbery, is an ominous sign of the dark age," said the Youth leader.

Expressing his anger over unemployment, Sahajan said that the BJP won the elections in 2018 with the promise of providing 50,000 jobs a year.

"The simple youth of the state also readily believed the promises made by the Prime Minister himself and voted for the BJP. But they failed to fulfill their promises. In the last six years, not even five thousand jobs have been created in the state. Lakhs of educated unemployed children are desperately looking for jobs, but there are no jobs to be found. In the state, unemployed young men and women are sitting at home after passing the Teachers Eligibility Test, but there is no job in sight. Years pass like this. As a result, there has been incredible unemployment across the state," the statement reads.

He claimed that the unemployment rate in Tripura is much higher than the national average.