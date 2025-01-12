The South Tripura Youth Forum (STYF) commemorated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda by embodying his ideals of service and compassion. In a heartfelt initiative, the Forum organized a mega health camp and winter clothes distribution program in the remote Batisha Gram Panchayat area under Rajnagar RD Block under Tripura’s South District.



The South Tripura Youth Forum (STYF) is a social organisation consisting people of various age groups from the South District. The organisation has also worked tirelessly during the recent flood that create wreck havoc across the state especially in the South District.



Nestled in the 'Western Hills,' Batisha is home to families who face the harsh realities of poverty, relying on meager daily wages for survival.



Basic necessities such as sandals, warm clothing, and adequate nourishment remain out of reach for many, especially children. Responding to this need, STYF took a proactive step, distributing 45 new blankets, 35 pairs of sandals, and 15 towels, along with additional winter clothing for children and the elderly.



The event also featured a mega health camp led by a skilled medical team. Supported by health workers, pharmacists, nurses, and lab technicians, the team offered services such as blood sugar tests, hemoglobin level checks, and blood pressure monitoring. With assistance from pharmaceutical collaborators in Agartala, a significant supply of medicines was distributed free of cost, tailored to the patients' needs.



This marks the Forum’s first mega health camp of 2025, following three camps organized in response to the devastating floods of 2024. It is also their eighth initiative involving clothing distribution. STYF expressed immense satisfaction in reaching out to those in need and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing such efforts across South Tripura in the near future.



The Forum extended heartfelt thanks to its members and associates for their unwavering support. "The true essence of social service is to stand by those in need," said an STYF representative. "Today, we hope to have brought a little warmth and care into the lives of Batisha’s residents, inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. We pledge to keep expanding our outreach to more areas."