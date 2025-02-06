The Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital of Tripura, the state’s top government referral hospital, has for the first time installed a Flexible Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy machine, perhaps the second in the Northeast region after Assam. This machine was used to save an 8-month-old infant who had swallowed a metallic item in August last year.





Addressing a press conference, the Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, Shankar Chakraborty, said that the hospital has achieved a special success in the ENT Department.





“This department conducts many critical procedures. The department has successfully conducted a life-saving operation in ENT,” he said.





Speaking about the incident, GB Pant Hospital’s Head of the Department for ENT, Dr. Biplab Nath, said that on August 6, 2024, an 8-month-old baby from Natun Bazar in the Gomati District, identified as Ujani Chakma, was brought in from a far-flung hospital.





“This baby was admitted to the Gomati District Hospital with complaints of breathing issues. However, the patient was referred to GB Pant on August 6, 2024. We observed that the baby was in critical condition and unable to breathe. We provided her with oxygen. Once she was stabilized, we conducted some tests, including X-ray and CT scan, and found that a metallic item, approximately 4 mm in size, was stuck in her trachea. The patient’s family was unaware of how it got stuck,” said the doctor.





He informed that it was a challenge to remove the metal object since earlier they did not have any specialized equipment.





“However, this time, with the support of the state government, we have recently purchased and installed a Flexible Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy machine in the hospital, which enabled us to save the baby. The surgery procedure took around two hours. She was discharged after three to four days once she was stable. This is the first time such a machine has been installed in our state, allowing us to save the baby, which was not possible earlier. Previously, such equipment was only available in Guwahati among the Northeastern states,” he added.