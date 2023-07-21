In order to promote Tripura as a ‘go-to’ business destination, the state successfully conducted an event titled, “Showcasing Tripura at Varanasi” on July 21.

The occasion was used to display its famous GI tagged, organic Tripura Queen Pineapple and a variety of other Agri Horti products alongside its rich Handloom &Handicraft industry, Tourism, Rubber and Bamboo produce.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest of the event Ratan Lal Nath, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Power, Government of Tripura reiterated the State Government’s commitment to promote local produce, artisans, and the land as such.

He talked about the need to GI certify the unique produce and products to preserve and promote tradition.



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Talking about the focus of the Government, he said that it was essential for the rest of India and the world to recognize the potential of the State both in terms of produce/ product availability and its geography.

“The State is promoting innovation, food processing and allied industries and making it tourist friendly and accessible”, said Nath.

Nath said that although Tripura is small in terms of size, nature has skillfully arranged this state with its natural resources.

“Fruits and flowers grow like brothers and sisters here in the midst of greenery”, the minister said.

“Buyers from Uttar Pradesh and other states visited the exhibition of Showcasing Tripura today. They are impressed by the sweetness of pineapples and other fruits here. Farmers here will benefit only if the demand for fruits in this state increases with the possibility of massive tourist arrival. The state government is mainly moving forward with this goal in mind”, the Agriculture Minister said.

The event was supported by seven departments of Tripura, viz. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Tribal Welfare Department, Forest Department, Industry Department, Handloom and Handicraft, and Tourism Department.

It was executed by North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.