In a bid to address the escalating concerns over exorbitant airfares, Tripura's opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury, who also serves as the state secretary of CPI(M), has penned a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, urging immediate intervention.



Chaudhury's missive, dated Thursday, highlights the pressing issue of soaring airfare between Kolkata and Agartala, which has surged to an unprecedented high of Rs 17,000.

The letter highlights the profound impact of this steep hike, particularly on citizens relying on advanced healthcare facilities in metropolitan cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and New Delhi.

Expressing deep concern, Chaudhury said that the prohibitive cost of air travel acts as a significant barrier, depriving many individuals of access to essential healthcare services. He underscored the critical need for affordable and accessible transportation options, especially for those seeking medical treatment in distant cities.