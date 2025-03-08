Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha emphasized that the state’s progress is contingent upon the development of all sections of society.

He made this statement while addressing an event at Rabindra Satabarsiki Bhavan, marking the completion of two years of the current state government.

“Our government is dedicated to serving the people. As we celebrate our second anniversary, I extend my gratitude to all citizens, party workers, and government officials present here. This milestone has been achieved due to the unwavering trust and support of the people and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Dr. Saha stated.

Highlighting the administration’s development-oriented approach, the Chief Minister noted that Tripura is experiencing a transformation under the guidance of PM Modi.



“There is a visible wave of progress across the state, something that was previously absent. PM Modi has always prioritized the development of the Northeast, recognizing its importance for India’s overall growth. His Act East Policy and the HIRA model have accelerated the state’s advancement,” he said.

Dr. Saha pointed out that Tripura has made significant strides in multiple sectors, including GDP growth, infrastructure, law and order, and per capita income.



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“These indicators confirm that the state is on the path of rapid development. In the financial year 2023-24, our Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) witnessed substantial growth. However, development is not just about constructing buildings; it encompasses improvements in communication, economic stability, education, and governance. Our vision is to ensure progress reaches every corner of Tripura, aligning with the goal of a Vikshit Bharat,” he asserted.

Over the past seven years, the government has effectively addressed key issues and implemented various flagship schemes initiated by the Centre, earning accolades from the Central government.

“Our transparent governance approach has led to the introduction of e-Office, extending from the cabinet to the Panchayat level. The Proti Ghore Susashan initiative has positively impacted around 23 lakh people, and the Amaar Sarkar portal has gained recognition even at the national level, receiving appreciation from PM Modi and other dignitaries,” Dr. Saha stated.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to women’s welfare, citing initiatives such as Pink Toilets and a 33% reservation for women in government jobs.

“We have launched multiple schemes for women’s empowerment and safety, including nine women-run police stations and a dedicated helpline,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the BJP government, the social allowance has been raised from ₹700 during the CPIM rule to ₹2,000.

“In the public sector, we have ensured transparent recruitment, with 16,451 individuals employed across various departments from the 2018-19 to 2024-25 financial years, along with over 5,000 more recruited through outsourcing. The unemployment rate has seen a considerable decline. Our primary objective is to ensure that all government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries,” he remarked.

Dr. Saha further revealed that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned ₹1,400 crore for the development of tribal areas in the state.

“Tripura’s overall progress hinges on the upliftment of every community. We are working relentlessly to address people’s concerns and ensure inclusive growth,” he concluded.