A record-breaking 7,000 teachers showcased innovative educational materials at Tripura's second annual Teaching Learning Material (TLM) exhibition, more than doubling last year's participation of 3,000 educators.

Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the state-level competition at Rabindra Shatabarshi Bhawan on Thursday, February 6 where 160 hand-crafted teaching aids from eight districts were displayed. The exhibits advanced through block and district-level competitions before reaching the state finals.

Ten teachers received top honours, split equally between literacy and numeracy categories. The competition highlighted low-cost, creative teaching tools designed to improve classroom engagement across Tripura's schools.

The event spotlighted successful educational initiatives under the NIPUN Mission, including the training of over 10,000 primary teachers and the creation of specialised learning corners in classrooms. The Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in Viveknagar earned recognition for its comprehensive approach to foundational learning.

Special Secretary of Education Raval Hamendra Kumar attended as guest of honour, alongside SCERT Tripura Director L Darlong and School Education Director NC Sharma.

NCERT experts praised Tripura's implementation of educational programs, particularly noting the Vidya Setu initiative helping new students transition to school. Recent assessments of second-grade students have shown promising results in tracking literacy and numeracy progress across the state.