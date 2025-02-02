Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Sunday said that the Union Budget 2025 is a development-oriented budget that will significantly help in the development of the North East region.





Sharing his reaction to the Union Budget, the Tripura Minister said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has placed the budget. It was a timely budget and a development-oriented one.



“The budget has kept provisions for the progress and development of people from all sections. It will help in developing the economy. In the budget, importance was laid on the North East. Around 47% of the allocation has been kept for the Northeast region. Along with other states, Tripura will also benefit. In the budget, importance was given to MSMEs and investments as well. In our country, the majority of people are connected with agriculture. Around 60 per cent of people in Tripura are engaged in agriculture. Through this budget, over one crore farmers will benefit,” he said.



Singha Roy said that whenever a budget is announced, the government gives priority to health, education, agriculture, MSMEs, women, and youth.



“This year, the same thing has happened. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister for taking special steps for middle-class people, as those earning up to ₹12 lakh will not need to pay tax. The Jal Jeevan Mission was also included in this budget so that people will get proper drinking water. Cancer centers will be opened in every district of the country. Not a single sector has been left out. The budget has also covered old-age people and laborers. This budget will especially help the middle-class population. The budget covers everything,” he added, saying that the budget will fulfill the dream of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and Vikshit Bharat.