Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has informed that if the Tripura Government includes a proposal for strengthening health care services in Tripura East Constituency the Ministry would be happy to support such proposal provided it is within the framework.

Union Minister Nadda has informed this to BJP Lok Sabha MP Kriti Devi Debbarma who represents the Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency.

Kriti earlier wrote a letter to the Minister regarding the establishment of an AllM-like Medical College Hospital in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area of the Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency.

In its response, Union Minister Nadda said he have had the mater examined and under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) for strengthening of healthcare facilities in North-Eastern Region, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Guwahati Assam has already been established and the Institute is functional.



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“Further, expansion and strengthening of tertiary healthcare facilities in Tripura, under another component of PMSSY approval was accorded for up-gradation of Agartala Medical College, Tripura on Center-State sharing basis by way of construction of Super Speciality Block, which has been completed. In current phase of PMSSY, there is no proposal for the establishment of AllMS in Tripura”, said Nadda.

He said that under the National Health Mission (NHM), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provides financial and technical support to the States to strengthen their healthcare infrastructure based on the requirements posed in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) within their overall resource envelope.

“If the State Government includes a proposal for strengthening health care services in Tripura East in the State PIP, Ministry would be happy to support such proposal provided it is within the framework, of NHM and the overall resource envelope of t the State”, he added.