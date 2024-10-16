Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, arrived in Agartala on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day official visit to Tripura, aimed at assessing progress on various central and state projects. Shortly after landing, the Union Minister met with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha to discuss ongoing initiatives and development strategies in the state.

During his visit, Pabitra Margherita is set to tour several central projects across the Khowai district, focusing on the implementation of flagship programs. The visit will include reviews of educational and healthcare projects, the Jal Jeevan Mission, agricultural infrastructure, and skill development initiatives to gauge the effectiveness of central and state government schemes.

In addition to site inspections, the Minister will engage directly with local stakeholders. He plans to participate in an interactive meeting with women-led Self-Help Groups and district officials to understand grassroots challenges and opportunities. Shri Margherita will also assess the progress of artisan initiatives during his visit to the Handicraft Cluster Project at Shankola, Shimla, and review the 'Samarth' training center under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). A handloom awareness program at Fatiksar will further highlight efforts to boost traditional crafts.

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The visit's cultural dimension includes a scheduled pilgrimage to the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, where the Union Minister will seek blessings.

Concluding the visit, Shri Margherita will preside over a review meeting on October 18 with officials from the Ministry of Textiles and the Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, and Silk Industries at the State Secretariat. His itinerary also includes visits to the Purvasha Emporium and the Weavers Service Centre in Agartala before departing for Delhi in the evening.