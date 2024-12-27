Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, will arrive in Tripura on December 28 for a two-day official visit.

During his visit, the Union minister will participate in multiple government programmes and meetings, officials said.

The official said, “He is expected to arrive in Agartala tomorrow afternoon and commence his itinerary with a visit to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) office at Nandannagar. This will be followed by an inspection of the state government’s food godowns. Joshi will later chair a meeting with officials from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).”

In the evening, a review meeting on various central schemes related to food, public health, aspirational districts, and renewable energy will be held at Secretariat.

Chief Minister Manik Saha will also be present at the meeting to discuss progress and implementation strategies.

On December 29, the second day of his visit, the Union Minister Joshi will head to Charilam under Sepahijala District to inspect a programme organized by the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA). He is expected to interact with local residents during this visit.

The Union Minister will conclude his tour with a visit to the revered Mata Tripureshwari Temple in Udaipur before departing for Bengaluru later in the day.