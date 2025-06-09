Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath today said that the main objective of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is to introduce farmers to modern agricultural technologies and to create awareness about various state and central government schemes that can benefit them.



Minister Nath was speaking at the event held on the 9th day of the campaign at the Old Town Hall in Sabroom, South Tripura district.



He informed that the campaign, which is being conducted across all states, began on May 29 and will continue till June 12.



“In Tripura, we have already reached out to 1.20 lakh farmers, excluding today’s participation. Our target is to reach 1.70 lakh farmers, and we are confident of surpassing it. A large number of farmers and citizens are showing interest. Today alone, 72 meetings were held across the state, and a total of 864 meetings will be conducted under this initiative,” he said.

The Minister emphasized that the primary goal is to equip farmers with new technology and provide training to help them adapt.



“There are still many farmers who are unaware of the numerous schemes offered by the state and central governments. Through the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Yatra, we are creating awareness to ensure that farmers can take full advantage of these schemes, leading to increased agricultural production. Such initiatives were never taken in the past. Additionally, we are conducting soil health testing for farmers so they can make informed decisions and improve their yield,” he added.