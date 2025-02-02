District Magistrate of West Tripura, Vishal Kumar appreciated the Union Budget 2025, highlighting its balanced, development-oriented approach that addresses the needs of all sections of society.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is a future-oriented and well-balanced budget, addressing the needs of all sections of society. I am confident that this budget will lead to significant improvements in agriculture, manufacturing, and the service sectors. It ensures that common people will have the means to meet their daily needs, with funds allocated to infrastructure and previously overlooked sectors now receiving attention. This budget is for everyone and aims for inclusive development."

In addition, Dipankar Ray, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kunjaban, also praised the budget, highlighting key provisions that will have a lasting positive impact on agriculture, healthcare, education, and sustainable energy.

Additionally, Dipankar Ray, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kunjaban, also praised the budget, highlighting key provisions that will have a lasting positive impact on agriculture, healthcare, education, and sustainable energy.

"As the Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, I would like to share some points regarding the 2025 budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. One of the major concepts introduced is the "Dhan Dhanya Yojana," which will greatly benefit farmers. This is a first step by the government and a significant move that will bring a revolutionary change in the country, particularly in terms of the farmers' movement," he said.

"The budget has also placed emphasis on the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. A total of 36 life-saving drugs have been made customs duty-free, and medical tourism is being promoted with a contribution of 98,100 crore rupees. The healthcare budget has been significantly increased to 98,100 crore rupees, a substantial rise from last year's budget of 89,000 crore rupees. In addition, 200 new cancer centers will be established, which is a big step for the underprivileged," Ray added.

Addressing broader national measures, Ray appreciated the increase in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh, providing substantial relief to the middle class.

"A tax exemption of up to 12 lakh rupees has been introduced, which is a welcome step for taxpayers. We, the taxpayers, are benefiting greatly from this, and we thank Nirmala Sitharaman for this significant move," Ray said.

"Another important point is that the loan limit on farmers' credit cards has been increased to 5 lakh rupees, which is a major step for the agricultural community. A provision of 2,000 crore rupees has been made for nuclear energy, which will boost nuclear power in India," Ray added.