MIZORAMA multi-crore inland waterway transport project on Mizoram's Khawthlangtuipui Tuichawng rivers will be constructed to serve the demands of the southern regions, according to a senior official.

According to him, the first instalment of the Rs 22.93-crore project has already been approved with Rs 6.17 crore by the Centre.

On Wednesday, the official made this statement in a meeting where The Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal was present and was examining the ongoing projects in Mizoram.

"... We must make the best use of our rivers as a cost-effective, quick, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation. Mizoram's and the northeast's economic potential may be realised by expanding our waterways and improving our logistical access to the global market "Sonowal explained.

He stated that the Centre is working with Mizoram to strengthen coordination in the development of inland waterway projects.

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